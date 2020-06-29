MediaWorld, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite discounted of 190 euros, Just for Today

Just a month ago we had dealt with the promotion of Unieuro on these pages Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone. Well, about four weeks after that offer, the device dropped further in price, this time thanks to a discount made by MediaWorld.

In fact, the well-known chain offers the smartphone at a price of 439 euros, or 11 euros less than the promotion launched by Unieuro last month (Galaxy Note 10 Lite cost 450 euros on that occasion). The model involved is “branded” WindTre and is in Silver color, but there is also the Black color. Among other things, the latter is also “branded” Vodafone at the same price, or 439 euros. The smartphone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

We remind you that the list price of the device would be 629 euros, therefore the savings are 190 euros. Not bad, if we consider that it is a model released in 2020, as you can read in our review of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Keep in mind, however, that this is a limited time offer.

In fact, the promotion is part of the“Just for Today” initiative of 29 June 2020, so at the time of writing it is still valid for a few hours. In any case, analyzing the price of the device in the other main stores, we learned that the smartphone costs 499 euros from Unieuro. In short, in the “battle at the last discount” between the two historic “rival chains”, this time it seems that MediaWorld has the upper hand (albeit with “branded” models).

However, it must be done attention to Amazon Italy resellers. In fact, the portal of the e-commerce giant offers Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite for 418 euros. In short, it could be an interesting opportunity to get your hands on the device.