Tech NewsMobileShopping Guide
Updated:

MediaWorld, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite discounted of 190 euros, Just for Today

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: Know the trick to make the app look like Instagram

The best of both applications, WhatsApp and Instagram, you can get in one. Follow this step by step and...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Can an engine that exploits a black hole really work?

A 50-year-old theoretical process that would like to exploit the rotational energy of a black hole has been confirmed...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Fortnite, Diplo concert with upcoming Young Thug: how to follow the event

Everything is ready: Fortnite is preparing to host a special event tonight: a Diplo concert that will also see...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

MediaWorld, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite discounted of 190 euros, Just for Today

Just a month ago we had dealt with the promotion of Unieuro on these pages Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone. Well, about four weeks after that offer, the device dropped further in price, this time thanks to a discount made by MediaWorld.

In fact, the well-known chain offers the smartphone at a price of 439 euros, or 11 euros less than the promotion launched by Unieuro last month (Galaxy Note 10 Lite cost 450 euros on that occasion). The model involved is “branded” WindTre and is in Silver color, but there is also the Black color. Among other things, the latter is also “branded” Vodafone at the same price, or 439 euros. The smartphone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

We remind you that the list price of the device would be 629 euros, therefore the savings are 190 euros. Not bad, if we consider that it is a model released in 2020, as you can read in our review of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Keep in mind, however, that this is a limited time offer.

In fact, the promotion is part of the“Just for Today” initiative of 29 June 2020, so at the time of writing it is still valid for a few hours. In any case, analyzing the price of the device in the other main stores, we learned that the smartphone costs 499 euros from Unieuro. In short, in the “battle at the last discount” between the two historic “rival chains”, this time it seems that MediaWorld has the upper hand (albeit with “branded” models).

However, it must be done attention to Amazon Italy resellers. In fact, the portal of the e-commerce giant offers Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite for 418 euros. In short, it could be an interesting opportunity to get your hands on the device.

More Articles Like This

Redmi 9 is available in Italy: smartphone price and data sheet

Android Brian Adam -
Xiaomi has officially brought in Italy the low-cost smartphone Redmi 9 (not to be confused with Redmi 9A and 9C, models that will soon...
Read more

Donald Trump has been suspended by Twitch, the most popular subreddit closed

Latest news Brian Adam -
Twitch, a platform owned by the American Amazon, and Reddit, a famous American social portal, is a rather strong position. Indeed, the former has...
Read more

The Alcatel 3X arrives in Spain: four cameras at an unbeatable price

Android Brian Adam -
TCL has been putting smartphones on the market of great interest for some time and, now, it is also doing it in the heat...
Read more

The iPhone 12 will arrive this year with less ‘charge’ in the box, do you know why?

Apple Brian Adam -
It has been a few months since the analysts who most venture to talk about Apple's launches warned him: it is very possible that the...
Read more

Assetto Corsa Competizione: Review of the PS4 version

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
A little over a year after the official release on PC, the phenomenal simulation of Kunos has also landed on consoles. Just over 12 months...
Read more

Pokemon Threat Purple: Review

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Pokemon Menaccia Viola is a free PC game starring Dario Moccia and his lore: incredible, but true! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCOvaQqosj4 Purple Threat Pokémon it immediately conquers you with...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY