MediaWorld, Samsung Galaxy A50 in discount for a few hours: 49 euros less

By Brian Adam
MediaWorld, Samsung Galaxy A50 in discount for a few hours: 49 euros less

Following the LG Days, we return to talk about MediaWorld and its discounts due to a price drop that could appeal to some users: the one related to Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone.

In particular, the device, which in this case is "branded" Vodafone, is sold at a price of 279.99 euros on the official website of the well-known chain. Savings are not bad: the previous cost was set at 329 euros, therefore the discount is 49.01 euros. The variant involved is the 4 / 128GB variant, while the color is Black.

It is a time offer, active only for today 26 May 2020. In fact, at the time of writing, there are a few hours left until the end of the promotion, which is one of MediaWorld's "Just for Today" discounts. To give you an overview, Samsung Galaxy A50 is located at around 295 euros on Amazon Italy these days, while at Unieuro the discounted price is also there at 279 euros, just to make you understand how much these two chains are "battling" in these days to the sound of discounts.

In short, it could be an interesting opportunity to take home the device of the South Korean company, since at the moment, unfortunately, on Amazon Italy the price is not the most convenient. By the way, the offer follows that of a few days ago related to Samsung Galaxy A51. In any case, for more details on the smartphones on sale today from MediaWorld, we recommend you take a look at our review of the Samsung Galaxy A50 (released in July 2019).

