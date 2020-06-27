MediaWorld: Samsung Galaxy A41 swoops, but only for a few hours

After the offer relating to Huawei Y6s, MediaWorld continues to launch promotions related to the world of smartphones. In particular, the protagonist of the offer we are dealing with today is Samsung Galaxy A41.

The most attentive of you will remember that the device had already been discounted at the beginning of the month when it cost 274.99 euros from MediaWorld (as evidenced by this news). Well, the well-known chain has decided to exceed its previous offer, proposing Samsung Galaxy A41 at 264.99 euros on its official website. The smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory and the promotion concerns the colours White, Black and Blue.

The offer is part of the “Just for Today” initiative of 24 June 2020. This means that, at the time of writing, the price offered by MediaWorld is valid only for a few hours. In case you are wondering, from Unieuro Samsung Galaxy A41 is sold for 299.90 euros, so for the moment, it seems to be “in advantage” MediaWorld in the usual “war at the last discount”, even if the promotion will expire shortly.

In any case, do not despair if you have arrived late. In fact, by analyzing the cost of the smartphone in the other main stores, we found that the price on Amazon Italy is very attractive. In fact, the e-commerce portal of Jeff Bezos’ company offers the smartphone for € 239 through retailers. In short, if you are interested in this model, you have several choices.

We remind you that we are talking about a smartphone that has recently arrived in Italy, so it could be an interesting opportunity.