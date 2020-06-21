Tech NewsElectronicsShopping Guide
Mediaworld: Panasonic OLED TX-55GZ960E 55-inch TV is back on sale

By Brian Adam
A few days after the last report, it is back on sale at one of the main electronics distribution chains in our country on Panasonic OLED TX-55GZ960E 55-inch TV. To promote the promotion is Mediaworld, which allows you to save a good sum of money.

The TV is, in fact, available at 1279.20 Euros, compared to 1,619 Euros in the price list, with the possibility of making the payment in 20 instalments with tan and 0% tag at the price of 63.96 Euros per month.

As always, however, let’s move on to the technical aspect to understand the specifications of this TV. The 55-inch panel is 4K OLED with 3840×2160 pixel resolution, based on the intelligent HCX Pro processor, the most powerful ever made by the Asian company, which acts as a real brain and is able to regulate the quality of the image and colours. Obviously the support for HDR standards with new generation dynamic metadata, or HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, as well as HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma, which allow users to fully enjoy the HDR content. At the audio level, we find the Dolby Atmos which gives an enveloping sound from all directions.

Mediaworld also offers free delivery, but no expiration date information has been released.

