Mediaworld: on offer a 15.6 "Lenovo notebook with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

By Brian Adam
Mediaworld: on offer a 15.6 'Lenovo notebook with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

New Mediaworld offer on a notebook. As part of the new X-Days of June 2020, the distribution chain allows you to take a Lenovo laptop at a very affordable price.

The notebook has a 15.6-inch Full HD LED screen and is characterized by the presence of a 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5-9300HF processor, accompanied by one NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4 gigabytes of dedicated memory. The price offered by Mediaworld is 799 Euro, 100 Euro less than the 899 Euro listed, with the possibility of making the payment in 20 installments with tan and 0% taeg. The distribution chain also offers free delivery by Monday 8 June, as well as free store pickup.

In the product sheet we also read that by purchasing a Lenovo L340-15IHR is You can purchase Microsoft 365 Personal with a one-year license for 39.99 Euros, which become 69.99 Euros if you choose Microsoft 365 Family. Bundles including Microsoft 365 + McAfee for 49.99 Euros and Microsoft 365 Family + are also available. McAfee for 79.99 Euros.

Recall that the X-Days will officially expire on June 4th and will only be available online on the retailer’s website.

