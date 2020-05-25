MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews
Mediaworld offers: over 300 Euros discount on a 55-inch Panasonic TV

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Mediaworld offers: over 300 Euros discount on a 55-inch Panasonic TV

Go back to offered by Mediaworld one of the most popular Panasonic TVs of users, at a price that even in the past we have had the opportunity to report on these pages. The TV has a diagonal of 55 inches, and the distribution chain saves over 300 Euros.

The model is the TX-55GZ960E 55-inch Ultra HD 4K with OLED panel, which can be purchased for 1299 Euros, compared to 1619 Euros in the price list, for a saving of 320 Euros. The shop also guarantees free home delivery between 1 and 5 June, and also allows payment to be made in 20 installments of 64.95 Euros per month, with 0% tan and taeg.

The TV is based on the HCX Pro processor, which guarantees a clear visual rendering and is characterized by a system regulated by a Hollywood colorist to put the best quality in his hands even for filmmakers. Of course, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision support is guaranteed, as well as the HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma conversion standards, which allow users to enjoy a variety of HDR content. The technical sheet is also completed by Dolby Atmos, for an immersive sound that is reproduced from all directions.

Recall that Mediaworld today launched the new flyer of May 2020.

