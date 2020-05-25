MediaWorld, here is the Mega Discount on Apple iPhone Xs: over 450 euros less

Following the discount on the 55-inch Panasonic TV, MediaWorld continues the "Mega Discounts" initiative, which offers offers on various types of devices. Among the most interesting products, we find it Apple iPhone Xs smartphone.

In fact, the device is sold at a price of 764.15 euros on the official MediaWorld website. The previous cost was 1239 euros, therefore the saving is 474.85 euros. The model involved is the one with 256GB of internal memory, while the available coloring is Space Gray.

To give you a more complete picture of the current situation, this variant of iPhone Xs is sold at the same price on Amazon, but at the time of writing, it is not available. As for the other chains, however, the cost from Unieuro is € 849. In short, the offer launched by MediaWorld it could be interesting for those who have been keeping an eye on the smartphone for some time.

For the uninitiated, we are talking about the top of the range Apple from 2018. Among the various technical specifications, it is worth mentioning the screen 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED with support for HDR10, IP68 certification and A12 Bionic processor. For the rest, we advise you to consult our iPhone Xs review for all the details of the case.