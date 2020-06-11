Mediaworld discounts: offer on an HP Pavilion notebook with i5 and GeForce GTX 1650

Discounts on laptops continue from Mediaworld today. The price reduction we are talking about in this news is 200 Euros and concerns a HP Pavilion laptop, which can be taken home for less than 1000 Euros.

It’s aboutHP Pavilion 15-DK0044NL, which is available at 899 Euros compared to 1099 Euros in the price list, precisely for a saving of 200 Euros, with the possibility of making the payment in 20 installments with tan and taeg 0% at 44.95 Euros per month. Mediaworld also offers home delivery for 9.99 Euros by Tuesday 16 June 2020, while collection in the store is free.

On a technical level, we are facing a computer with Intel Core i5-9300H processor, with 512 gigabyte SSD, 16 gigabytes of RAM and 15.6-inch WLED Full HD display. As a graphics card instead we find the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 gigabytes of dedicated memory, while at the operating system level there is obviously Windows 10 Home.

Mediaworld also offers a promotion on extra packages: Microsoft 365 Personal is available for 39.99 Euros instead of 69.99 EurosMicrosoft 365 Family (which can be shared with up to 6 people for a year) goes up to 69.99 instead of 99.99 Euros.