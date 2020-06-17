Tech NewsShopping Guide
Mediaworld discounts of June 17: Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Panasonic TV on offer

By Brian Adam
Mediaworld discounts of June 17: Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Panasonic TV on offer

Like every day, they are renewed Mediaworld offers valid until 11.59 pm. Today on the list we find many smartphones and some televisions, but also a gaming chair for the most passionate gamers.

Starting from smartphones, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite it can be purchased at 469 Euros, compared to the 629 Euros listed, while the Samsung Galaxy A41 is available at 279.99 Euros in the colours white, black and blue. Still, in the smartphone sector, we also mention the offer on the Huawei Y6s at 127.99 Euros, in orchid blue and starry black, from the 149.99 Euros list.

The proposal for TV is more restricted. The L65-inch G 65SM8050PLCAPI it is available at 999 Euros, for a saving of 100 Euros compared to the previous 1099 Euros. Panasonic instead offers the 32-inch TX-32GS350E at 219.99 Euros, 30 Euros less than the previous one. Again with regard to LG, we also mention the discount on the 49-inch 49UN73006LA.API at 479 Euros.

Free delivery and the possibility of paying in instalments with taen and 0% tag in 20 months is also offered on most products. We remind you that the promotions will expire at 11:59 pm today, June 17th, and for the complete list, we refer you to the page on the Mediaworld website and reachable at this address.

