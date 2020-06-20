Mediaworld: discount on the 55-inch QLED Samsung TV of the Q90R line

New day, new promotions from Mediaworld, which in the new “Eco Mania” flyer, active online and in stores until next June 24, 2020, allows you to enjoy a very interesting discount offered on a Samsung QLED TV with the 55-inch panel.

The model in question is the QE55Q90RATXZT and, as indicated above, it is obviously 55-inch 4K. The price is 1189.30 Euros, compared to 1599 Euros in the price list, with the possibility of paying in 20 instalments with tan and 0% tag at 59.47 Euros per month. However, the distribution chain does not offer free delivery, but shipping costs € 19.99 with arrival at home between Thursday 25 June and Tuesday 30 June, while the contextual collection in the store is free.

The TV is from the Q90R line and is based on the Quantum 4K processor which is able to modify and optimize images and sound in real-time to always offer an optimal viewing experience based on conditions. Also present is the Ultra Viewing Angle which guarantees vibrant colours even if you watch TV from the side, while for the backlight there is Direct Full Array 16X technology.

The promotion is available both in-store and online.