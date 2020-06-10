MediaWorld: Apple AirPods 2 continue to drop, but watch out for Amazon

After describing the discount linked to the Huawei Nova 5T smartphone, let’s go back to talking about the offers made by the well-known MediaWorld chain in the technological field. This time, the product involved is the Apple AirPods 2 earphones.

In fact, the second generation of the Cupertino company’s iconic Bluetooth headphones, which arrived on the market in 2019, is sold at a price of 132.99 euros on the official MediaWorld portal. The cost would usually be 179 euros, therefore the saving is 46.01 euros. We remind you that the supported Bluetooth standard is 4.1 and that there is an integrated microphone. Of course, the charging case is also included in the price.

Analyzing the cost of the earphones also in the other main stores, Amazon should certainly be mentioned, given the Apple AirPods 2 they can be taken home for 129.99 euros. Many were waiting for the price to return below 130 euros and therefore it could be a good opportunity to get your hands on the earphones, especially for those who had been keeping an eye on the product for some time.

As for Unieuro, the cost is instead a little higher: 139 euros. In any case, regardless of the store chosen to buy the product, seems to be a good time to purchase Apple AirPods 2.

Just a few weeks ago this product had ended up on sale in the various stores. However, the cost was higher than the current one from both MediaWorld and Amazon Italy. In conclusion, the price of Apple AirPods 2 continues to fall.