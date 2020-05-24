MediaWorld and Unieuro, the 'discount war' is on Apple AirPods

After the "clash" over the price of Samsung Galaxy A10, MediaWorld and Unieuro continue to "battle" to the sound of offers. This time the are involved Apple Airpods earphones.

In fact, the latter are sold at a price of 139 euros on the official Unieuro website. We are talking about the "Classic" version with case in its 2019 model. The cost previously was 179 euros, therefore the saving is equal to 40 euros. This is already a good offer, but obviously MediaWorld has not stood by.

In fact, the Apple AirPods are sold for 136.99 euros on the official website of the well-known chain. The previous cost was always equal to 179 euros, therefore the saving in this case is 42.01 euros. In short, once again the two chains are "challenging" each other with the prices of the products. This time MediaWorld seems to be "ahead".

It's not over here: going beyond the electronics chain stores, the second generation Apple Airpods are sold for € 133.99 on Amazon Italy. Here the saving is therefore equal to 45.01 euros. In short, Amazon exceeds Unieuro and MediaWorld by a few euros as regards the offer. We are faced with another of the usual "last discount wars", which allow users to take home the products at the lowest possible price.