MediaWorld and Unieuro: it’s ‘battle’ on Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, already on sale

By Brian Adam
MediaWorld and Unieuro: it's 'battle' on Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, already on sale

After describing the discount on the Panasonic 55-inch 4K OLED TV, let’s go back to MediaWorld and its offers. However, this time we move to the mobile device field, given that the product involved is it Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G smartphone.

It is a device that arrived in Italy on June 3, 2020, which aims to bring 5G to a more accessible price (it is among the least expensive smartphones in this sense). Do you think we are talking about a model so recent that at the moment we have not even had time to finish our review (we are trying it these days, it will take a few weeks to sum up). Still, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is already at the center of a MediaWorld offer.

In fact, the well-known chain has discounted it at 373 euros. The list price of the smartphone would be 399 euros, therefore the saving is equal to 26 euros. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The coloring offered by MediaWorld is Aurora Blue, while, at the time of writing, the Cosmic Gray coloring is sold for 383 euros.

Analyzing the price of the other main stores, Unieuro started essentially the same offer. In fact, the costs are the same: the blue coloring costs 373 euros and the gray one is sold for 383 euros. In short, once again the two well-known chains are starting a “last discount battle”.

But watch out for Amazon Italy. In fact, here the device can be brought home at 334 euros through dealers. We are always talking about the 6 / 128GB variant. In short, regardless of the store chosen, it seems that Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G has already become even cheaper than expected.

