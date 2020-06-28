MediaWorld and Unieuro, ‘challenge to the last discount’ on Apple Watch Series 3

After the “challenge” relating to Samsung Galaxy A20e, there is another product “disputed” by MediaWorld and Unieuro, which are challenging each other in the usual “war at the last discount”. This time the protagonist of the promotions is him Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch.

In fact, MediaWorld has discounted the product for 199.99 euros on its official website. Previously the price was equal to 239 euros, just like that offered by the Apple portal. The model involved has a case size of 38 mm and the color is Space gray. The variant is the GPS one (and not GPS + Cellular).

In the meantime, as we have already let you know on these pages, Unieuro has essentially “relaunched”, given that the well-known chain offers this model of Apple Watch Series 3 for 199.90 euros (or 9 cents less than MediaWorld). In short, once again the “battle” is played on the thread of cents. To note the fact that from Unieuro, in addition to the aforementioned coloring, Silver is also available at the same price.

If you are wondering the cost of the product on Amazon Italy, you should know that the price is essentially the same as MediaWorld and Unieuro, but currently Apple Watch Series 3 is not available on the e-commerce platform of the giant by Jeff Bezos. For the rest, we remind you that this model was presented in 2017, while the latest variant is Apple Watch Series 5 (announced in late 2019). Compatibility is guaranteed with iOS, while for Android you have to go through methods discovered by third parties.