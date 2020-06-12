MediaWorld and Unieuro are ‘battling’ on Redmi Note 9 Pro, already in promo

Arrived in Italy just a few weeks ago, it smartphone Redmi Note 9 Pro it is already at the center of a “last discount war” between MediaWorld and Unieuro. In fact, the two known chains are trying to outdo “the opponent” with their offer.

In particular, the device, in its version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, would have a price of 299.90 euros, but MediaWorld has already brought it to 288.99 euros on its official website. This means that the savings are 11.00 euros. The colors involved are Glacier White and Tropical Green (Interstellar Gray costs one euro more). In any case, rather than the offer itself, it is interesting to analyze the “battle” that is taking place with Unieuro.

In fact, the latter chain served the same model at 288 euros, that is 99 cents less than MediaWorld. In short, once again the “war at the last discount” is played on the thread of cents, which to the sound of “raises” could soon bring down in an interesting way the cost of the newly released Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone. On the other hand, as you have seen, it has already fallen by over 11 euros.

In short, we just have to see what Unieuro and MediaWorld will combine over the next few weeks, but surely Redmi Note 9 Pro is one of those devices to keep an eye on, especially in this its variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. By the way, at the time of writing, the price of this model on Amazon is around 297 euros.