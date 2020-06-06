MobileAndroidTech NewsShopping Guide
MediaWorld: already discounted the new Samsung Galaxy A41, Only for the Weekend

By Brian Adam
MediaWorld: already discounted the new Samsung Galaxy A41, Only for the Weekend

Following yesterday’s offer on Redmi Note 8 Pro, MediaWorld returns to launching other limited-time promotions, always in the technological field. In fact, the well-known chain has launched an interesting one Samsung Galaxy A41 smartphone offer, who recently arrived in Italy.

In particular, the device is sold at a price of 274.99 euros on the official MediaWorld website. The cost would usually be € 299.99, therefore the saving is equal to 25 euros. The smartphone involved in the offer has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. The colors linked to the promotion launched by the well-known chain are Black, Blue and White.

In any case, this is a limited time offer, since it falls within theMediaWorld’s “Just for the Weekend” initiative. In short, if you are interested in the smartphone, we advise you to think about it today or at the most on tomorrow 7 June 2020, since then the promotion will expire.

To give you a more complete picture, we have, as usual, analyzed the price of Samsung Galaxy A41 also in the other store principalsthe. Well, from Unieuro the price is equal to 289 euros (but the variant is that from 128GB of internal memory, on the site of the well-known chain there is no 64GB one).

Watch out for Amazon: the 6 / 64GB variant in Black color of the device is sold 235 euros through retailers these days. In short, regardless of the store from which you decide to buy the smartphone, it could be a good time to take Samsung Galaxy A40 home.

We remind you that we are talking about a device that arrived in Italy in May 2020. In short, it is a fresh launch smartphone in our country, which until a few days ago had a price of 299 euros.

