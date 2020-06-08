Tech NewsElectronicsShopping Guide
Mediaworld: 65 "LG OLED TV at a super price with Discount Now

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Mediaworld: 65 'LG OLED TV at a super price with the Discount Now

Last hours of Mediaworld Discount Now, and it’s time to take advantage of the offers offered by the red distribution chain. Specifically, we point out an interesting promotion on a LG OLED TV, which can be purchased at a very affordable price.

It is about 65-inch 65C9PLA OLED TV, which has a list price of 3499 Euros and which, thanks to the Immediate Discount, is available at 1799 Euros as the promotion also applies to the reduced price of 2199 Euros, with the possibility of paying in installments with tan and taeg 0 .

The offer is available both in stores and on the Mediaworld website, and undoubtedly represents an opportunity not to be missed.

The 65-inch OLED TV is based on the second generation a9 processor, that through the use of artificial intelligence is able to optimize speed and graphics to generate detailed images and a purer sound. At the level of resolution it is obviously 4K HDR, and specifically 3840×2160 pixels. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support are also available, which are able to make the viewing experience even better. On the software front, we also mention the Gallery Mode and support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to control content playback.

