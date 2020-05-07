Thursday, May 7, 2020
TechologyOnline ShoppingSmart World
Updated:

Mediaworld: 200 Euro discount on a Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar

By Brian Adam
3
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Here is the name of the helicopter that will fly to the Red Planet: Ingenuity

In a few months a helicopter will arrive on the Red Planet. Yes, you read that right: NASA's Mars...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Trick to send WhatsApp messages to a number not saved in the phonebook

Although the messaging app is undoubtedly the most used in much of the world to communicate with our family...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Unieuro: 500 Euro discount on the Panasonic TX-55GZ1000E 55 "OLED TV

New Unieuro offer on TV. Today the distribution chain offers an interesting discount on Panasonic TX-55GZ1000E 55-inch, which is...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

Leaked the name of Windows 10 2004, the first major update of 2020

Windows 10 2004 (previously called 20H1) is the first big Windows 10 update in 2020. This new version will have...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

How to have Windows 10 May 2020 Update before anyone else

Yesterday, Microsoft finally announced the official name of Windows 10 2004 (20H1), which will be renamed May 2020 Update...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked

After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

A new documentary about the Irish language outside the Gaeltacht to be broadcast on TG4 tonight

Ciara Ní Éire hopes for a new documentary on the life of an Irish speaker living in the city...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Mediaworld: 200 Euro discount on a Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar

After reporting the eBay discount on the LG TV, we always remain in the home entertainment sector, with an interesting one offer proposed by Mediaworld on a Sony soundbar.

The model is HTST5000, which can be purchased for 1299 Euros, 200 Euros less than the 1499 Euros listed. Mediaworld guarantees delivery by May 12th, obviously for free. However, it is also possible to make the payment in 20 installments with tan and taeg 0 from 64.95 Euro per month.

The pivotal aspect of the soundbar, which has 7.1.2 channels, is support for Dolby Atmos, which ensures high realism when playing content. The central speaker has a power of 100W, to which are added as many watts for the central one, while the rear one is 50W. The active subwoofer instead is 200W.

Also present on support for Bluetooth technology, which also allows you to connect a smartphone to play content directly from your mobile device. Streaming with Chromecast is also integrated, allowing you to listen to music, podcasts and radio streams from more than 100 audio apps, including Google Play Music. Compatibility with Spotify Connect, the system of the popular music streaming platform, is also guaranteed.

Mediaworld did not disclose information about the expiration date.

More Articles Like This

How to get certificates in minutes to ask for help during the pandemic

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
New services appear that speed up the necessary paperwork with the administration. The coronavirus crisis has brought to the world economy a scenario in which...
Read more

The new iPhone SE arrives at Telcel!

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Any day of the year is perfect to release and Manzana you have an incredible choice, since your new iPhone SE (2020) already in...
Read more

Windows 10X will also arrive on laptops, Microsoft: "the market has changed"

Techology Brian Adam - 0
After the first image of Windows 10X on a single screen device, confirmation from Microsoft arrives. The Colossus of Redmond has in fact officially...
Read more

Do you know the meaning of the white heart emoji on WhatsApp?

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
() With 2 billion users, WhatsApp It is without a doubt the most used instant messaging app in the world. For that reason, WhatsApp always...
Read more

iOS 14: All the news that could come to iPhone

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
For Manzana, It is important to renew and update your technology year after year and thus provide your users with the best experiences. This...
Read more

Stay close to those you want with your Telcel Tablet 2000 Plan

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
With your Telcel Tablet 2000 Plan You will feel very close to the people you love despite the distance, since your social networks (WhatsApp,...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

How to get certificates in minutes to ask for help during the pandemic

New services appear that speed up the necessary paperwork with the administration. The coronavirus crisis has brought to the world...
Read more
Smart World

The new iPhone SE arrives at Telcel!

Brian Adam - 0
Any day of the year is perfect to release and Manzana you have an incredible choice, since your new iPhone SE (2020) already in...
Read more
Techology

Windows 10X will also arrive on laptops, Microsoft: "the market has changed"

Brian Adam - 0
After the first image of Windows 10X on a single screen device, confirmation from Microsoft arrives. The Colossus of Redmond has in fact officially...
Read more
Social Networks

Do you know the meaning of the white heart emoji on WhatsApp?

Brian Adam - 0
() With 2 billion users, WhatsApp It is without a doubt the most used instant messaging app in the world. For that reason, WhatsApp always...
Read more
Smart World

iOS 14: All the news that could come to iPhone

Brian Adam - 0
For Manzana, It is important to renew and update your technology year after year and thus provide your users with the best experiences. This...
Read more
Social Networks

Stay close to those you want with your Telcel Tablet 2000 Plan

Brian Adam - 0
With your Telcel Tablet 2000 Plan You will feel very close to the people you love despite the distance, since your social networks (WhatsApp,...
Read more
Online Shopping

Mediaworld: 200 Euro discount on a Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar

Brian Adam - 0
After reporting the eBay discount on the LG TV, we always remain in the home entertainment sector, with an interesting one offer proposed by...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY