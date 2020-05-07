Mediaworld: 200 Euro discount on a Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar

After reporting the eBay discount on the LG TV, we always remain in the home entertainment sector, with an interesting one offer proposed by Mediaworld on a Sony soundbar.

The model is HTST5000, which can be purchased for 1299 Euros, 200 Euros less than the 1499 Euros listed. Mediaworld guarantees delivery by May 12th, obviously for free. However, it is also possible to make the payment in 20 installments with tan and taeg 0 from 64.95 Euro per month.

The pivotal aspect of the soundbar, which has 7.1.2 channels, is support for Dolby Atmos, which ensures high realism when playing content. The central speaker has a power of 100W, to which are added as many watts for the central one, while the rear one is 50W. The active subwoofer instead is 200W.

Also present on support for Bluetooth technology, which also allows you to connect a smartphone to play content directly from your mobile device. Streaming with Chromecast is also integrated, allowing you to listen to music, podcasts and radio streams from more than 100 audio apps, including Google Play Music. Compatibility with Spotify Connect, the system of the popular music streaming platform, is also guaranteed.

Mediaworld did not disclose information about the expiration date.