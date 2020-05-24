Tech NewsElectronicsShopping Guide
Mediaworld: 1000 Euro discount on a 65 "Samsung QLED TV

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Mediaworld: 1000 Euro discount on a 65 'Samsung QLED TV

As we had the opportunity to report a few days ago, Mediaworld launched the Samsung Days, which will expire on May 25 and allow you to take home many products of the Korean company at reduced prices. Among them we found a very interesting TV.

It is about 65-inch QE65Q82RATXZT, which is available at 899 Euros, 1000 Euros less than the previous 1899 Euros. The discount is really considerable, and the distribution chain also allows you to make the payment in installments in twenty months with tan and zero taeg at 44.95 Euros per month.

The TV obviously has a QLED panel, with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, with audio power output from the built-in speakers of 40W. On a technical level we also find the Quantum HDR 1500 and the Dynamic Tone Mapping of HDR10 + which is able to monitor the color and contrast levels for each scene. The QE65Q82RATXZT is based on the Quantum 4K processor and AI Upscaling, which through the use of artificial intelligence optimizes the quality of images and audio, while the quantum Dot improves visual performance. Like many other models in the range, this one is also equipped with Ambient Mode which allows the TV to camouflage the TV between the walls of the house.

