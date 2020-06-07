MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, the new mobile processor supports Dual SIM 5G and displays up to 144 Hz

Last year MediaTek entered the world of 5G processors squarely with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000, a SoC we've already seen on devices like the OPPO Reno3. The SoC is relatively recent, from November 2019, but the company has renewed it with the Dimensity 1000+, a processor with integrated 5G manufactured in a seven nanometer process.

The processor has been presented in China during an event of the IQOO brand, the sub-brand of Vivo of smartphones for gamers, so it is expected that IQOO will be the brand that will debut this processor. Among its benefits are the support for dual SIM 5G, 5G Carrier Aggregation and 144 Hz displays.

Two 5G cups

When it comes to performance, the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ is based on the dimensionality 1000, so they are the same. Thus, the new processor has eight cores divided into two clusters of four cores each. The first, focused on heavier tasks, has four Cortex A77 at 2.66 GHz, while the second mounts four Cortex A55 at 2 GHz. The GPU is a Mali-G77 with nine cores.

The important novelties are in the connectivity, and that is that MediaTek has enabled in its new processor a Dual SIM 5G system. This means that two 5G SIM cards can be inserted in the devices that mount it so that, regardless of which one is used, they have more speed. That could mean higher battery consumption, so MediaTek has also announced the "5G Ultrasave" feature, with which they hope save up to 48% energy with respect to competing products.

Also, the processor has a 5G / 4G smart switch, also thought to save battery. This feature would allow the device to switch between the two networks depending on the context, and MediaTek thus claims that up to 60% battery life can be saved. To check its performance in real tests we will have to wait for the analysis of a phone that incorporates it.

Continuing with connectivity, the new processor is Supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and Carrier Aggregation. This technology serves to add or add signal carriers and, in a nutshell, its goal is to increase the speed of 5G. According to the manufacturer, the peak speed is 4.7 Gbps download and 2.3 Gbps upload. With this we close the connectivity section, so let's talk now about the screens.

The theoretical maximum speed offered by the processor is 4.7 Gbps downstream and 2.3 Gbps upstream

Because yes, one of the novelties of the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ is the support for displays up to 144 Hz refresh rate, a popular figure on PC gaming monitors, but not so much on smartphones. There are some who already have it, but they are a minority. The previous model supported panels up to 120 Hz, but the new one takes the maximum refresh rate a little further.

These screens will be combined with different image enhancement technologiessuch as HyperEngine 2.0 (designed to improve fluency in games) and MiraVision. The latter stands out for three elements. The first is AI-PQ, a system that dynamically adjusts the parameters of each frame to enhance colors, contrast and sharpness. The second is a system that, they claim, achieves better dynamic range than HDR10 + and the third is the SDR to HDR system, which is used to convert videos with a standard dynamic range to HDR.