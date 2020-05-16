Saturday, May 16, 2020
Media is an essential part of democracy and needs help

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
The public is heavily dependent on traditional media at present, but the pandemic is facing major problems for newspapers and broadcasters

Media is an essential part of democracy and needs help

The Covid-19 pandemic has enough problems for the media not to be overshadowed by attacks on freedom of the press.

But that's what is going on in Northern Ireland.

On the one hand, traditional media are in their prime and popular with the public during the crisis because they trust their professionalism.

On the other hand, the decline in advertising revenue has led to a catastrophic fall in newspaper and broadcast revenue.

Some may not survive.

When the air is alive with inaccurate information, rumors and rumors, it is more important than ever that a scared public has access to reliable media.

Attacks on freedom of the press are unacceptable at any time and it is incredible that they are now threatened by paramilitaries.

On Saturday the intimidation campaign was aimed at two journalists in two newspapers. By Monday four politicians had been threatened. Tuesday morning another politician was added to that list. It is likely that more people are being intimidated by the eastern Antrim USA.

The journalists are working in the Sunday newspapers Sunday Life and the Northern edition of the Sunday World , papers investigating crime, including the conduct of the loyalist group in Larne and Carrickfergus.

It was reported that the group was preparing a plan to bomb a journalist's car. Last month republican dissidents threatened to attack a journalist from the Irish News.

In the latest issues of the Sunday Life and Sunday World politicians have criticized intimidation and demanded the withdrawal of the threat.

It consisted of three assembly members and one MP, SDLP's Patsy McElony, UUP's Doug Beattie and Steve Aiken of the UUP and Alliance's Stephen Farry.

The PSNI informed the four that they had information that they were in danger.
Later, Assembly Member Linda Dillon of Sinn Féin was added to the list of people under threat.

Unsurprisingly, they all told us not to give in to intimidation. The threat to politicians and journalists, it is said, was an attack on democracy and could not be tolerated.

The danger to journalists and politicians cannot be underestimated. He cannot be obeyed, but he must be vigilant (more alert than Boris Johnson proposes to Englishmen).

Censorship from a gang of repeat offenders who think they have power cannot be tolerated because they play hostility in their own neighborhoods.

Dealing with these is a matter for the police and justice. And it's time to do that.

The state of the media is a broader issue. I understand that some would say that the cat hums for its own sake – the poor mouth of a journalist about the media crisis.

But the importance of the media cannot be denied, although I admit that some very popular ones are a shame. The fourth estate is an integral part of democracy and much of it is in danger.

Like many other industries, for example the hospitality and tourism industry, the media, Report.ie including, severely hit by pandemic restrictions. Many of them were struggling to fall in before the health emergency, including local and national newspapers and RTÉ.

Since its monopoly in the Covid-19 era, television was less popular than RTÉ radio.

The public can count on it and it has done a great job. But take note of the ads. They are mostly about the service itself as closed businesses are not advertising.

Before the crown virus hit the country, RTÉ was talking about 'restructuring', a rather vague term about cuts to broadcasting services and the release of workers.

Take into account the reduction in resources caused by Covid-19 and it is not good for RTE, unless the government takes action to help them.

The same drop in advertising is also causing north and south newspapers and a drop in sales as people are unable to leave the house.

The daily newspapers have agreed to deliver papers to people at home. It is not yet clear how it is doing. Journalists have stories of headquarters messages that the paper is in short supply.

Many local newspapers decided weeks ago not to issue a print edition during the crisis, the Banbridge Chronicle and the Newry Reporter amongst. Every newspaper has a 'support us' petition on a website, from the Impartial Reporter in Enniskillen to the Down Recorder in Downpatrick.

The local papers provide a valuable service and social media would not fill the gap if lost. Social media (some of it) is good but not the same as journalism.

An SDLP Assembly Member, Matthew taughtToole, a former journalist who worked at Number 10 Downing Street, made a speech in Stormont calling for support for newspapers in the aftermath of the crisis. Among his recommendations were relief from rates and support for training schemes. Let's see what will happen.

When the crisis is over, national and regional governments will have to tackle media poverty.

They need to be supported, like many other businesses. Whatever politicians do with a particular service, they know that a fourth estate is an essential part of democracy and must be preserved.

