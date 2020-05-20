Meat processors in this country have said that they are doing their best to tackle the outbreaks of coronary virus in their factories throughout the country.

The Irish Meat Industry representative organization claims this after health authorities confirmed last week that there were a further 328 cases of the virus in meat plants last week. This brings them to 828 cases to date.

Many of the new cases of disease that are notified every day are from a meat factory.

However, the industry states that they have implemented a wide range of policies to combat the virus in the workplace and that 60% of the affected workers have since returned to work.

They say that there are many meat factories in the country that have had no cases of Covid-19 to date.