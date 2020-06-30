According to the manager of Tory Island Co-operative Marjorie Uí Chearbhaill, the transfer of island care from the Department of the Gaeltacht makes sense.

She said she does not understand why the responsibilities of the islands are being transferred to the Department of Social Protection, Community, Rural and Island Development.

According to Marjorie Uí Chearbhaill, it is sensible that the majority of the islands in the Gaeltacht would have the responsibilities of the islands under the Gaeltacht.

The Department of the Gaeltacht, in conjunction with Údarás na Gaeltachta, is working on language and development plans on the islands and the Department has long been familiar with island affairs, she said.