Maybe our sun came into being under the influence of a small galaxy, research

By Brian Adam
This image shows the Sagittarius Galaxy, thanks to which not only our sun but the entire solar system came into being. Photo: NASA and Hubble Heritage

Spain: Experts believe that our sun may have formed after a small galaxy passed through our main galaxy, the Milky Way.

According to astronomers, a small galaxy, the Sagi Terrace, has been orbiting for billions of years, passing by our own galaxy. In the process of approaching it, it has played a very important role in the formation of the national highway itself. Now experts have suggested that our own sun may have come into being as a result of the same bony galaxy.

This interesting research is presented by Thomas Reeves Lara and colleagues at the Institute of Astrophysics in the Canary Islands of Spain. Using data from the Gaia Space Telescope, he has created a chart of the ages of several major stars around our solar system over 6,500 light-years.

He noted three periods when stars sprang up in large numbers, appearing one billion, 1.9 billion and 5.7 years ago. However, 70 million years ago, a new episode of star formation began which is still going on. In the next phase, he noted that the Sagittarius galaxy would pass through the Milky Way galaxy at exactly the same time, with an average distance of 26,000 light-years as it orbited.

"Think of it as our own Milky Way galaxy, which is like a calm pool, and when the Sagittarius galaxy passes by it, it creates exactly the same turbulence as throwing a large rock into a pool," he said. Thomas said. This process thickened some parts of the galaxy where matter began to accumulate and the process of star formation began. So many stars began to form.

Although the Sagittarius Galaxy is very small, it is about one-tenth the size of our own Milky Way. But despite being so small, it still has a huge impact on the country's highways. According to astronomers, the galaxy Sagittarius was close to the Milky Way 5.7 billion years ago, and this process began to form our own solar system.

According to Professor Thomas, without the Sagittarius galaxy, our own solar system would never have formed. In this way we can also say that the sun is our entire system came into being from the cosmic journey of this small galaxy. "In each cycle of our Milky Way galaxy, Sagittarius gets closer and closer, and at some point it will be absorbed into the Milky Way galaxy," Thomas added.

