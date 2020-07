Taoiseach Michael Martin said in the Dáil that the Government will “take the right step” in extending maternity leave and payments for women with children since the onset of the health crisis.

However, he claimed that the situation is not as straightforward as it is being discussed by the Departments of Justice, Social Protection and Public Expenditure.

Michael Martin was responding to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald during the Leaders’ Quiz, the first since he was elected Taoiseach.

Mary Lou McDonald said that the Program for Government promised to extend parental leave and that people expected action to be taken verbally.