The Mater Hospital in Dublin is under investigation and has been accused of informing authorities of a large number of cases of Covid-19.

There were 244 cases involving all staff.

The Health Protection Surveillance Center indicated yesterday that these cases were going back to mid-March.

The Mater says this afternoon that it informed the relevant authorities on a daily basis and was working with the Health Service Executive (HSE) to find out exactly what had happened.

Health Minister Simon Harris is awaiting a report from the HSE in this regard.