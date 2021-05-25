Mater Hospital doctor apologizes to patient after admitting mistake

A junior doctor at a Dublin hospital apologized to a patient after admitting he made a mistake.

Leah Flanagan took to Twitter to be brutally honest about a mistake she made on the job.

The Mater Hospital intern said she sat down with the patient and acknowledged the slip.

She said: “I made a mistake on the call the other day. No one died. In many ways, people probably would have said he was servile.

“But it shouldn’t have happened and the patient gave up. 100% correctly.

“I went and sat down with her to apologize for half an hour after my shift and let her speak. I just listened.

“Then I explained what had happened on my part and finally I apologized. Because I could have done better. “

Dr. Flanagan said she has learned to listen to her patient and to be more cautious when working “under pressure” as it “can really affect people.”

She continued, “I spent some time trying to fix a few more things for her and then I went back inside to see if she was feeling okay.

“He said some things that stuck with me and that I think should be shared. Because in medicine, they can be taken for granted.

“She said that only my apology had helped her with the pain.

“He said that we all needed to learn to listen to our patients and that the quick decisions we make with limited information when under pressure can really affect people and remember that.”

She concluded: “I learned from that mistake, although it was probably not the biggest. I did my best, but my best effort wasn’t good enough and all I can do is try to be better.

“I guess all of us who work in the healthcare sector and otherwise can only do that. And it’s okay to apologize and know you made a mistake. “

Users admired her bravery and sincerity and many admitted that they would be happy to have her as their doctor at any time.

One said: “I have so much admiration for you. He saw his patient as a person, not a number.

“You took the time to talk to her. We all make mistakes. It takes a real person of humility and lack of ego to admit it and learn.”

A second said: “Fair play Leah, it’s not easy to admit any mistakes, but especially here.

“I admire you, and you are taking into account what the lady told you, you will be a great doctor! Best wishes in the future.”

Another tweeted: “Wow Leah, you are just a human like the rest of us, no one can operate 100% all the time unless they are robotic!”

