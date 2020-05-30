MatePad Pro: the Huawei tablet that points to the head of the iPad Pro

With few exceptions, The panorama of high-end tablets on Android is subject to what brands like Samsung or Huawei do. since the others (except for a few cases) have decided to focus all their efforts on the cheapest segments. So it is important news that someone decides to aim, competitively speaking, at the head of the iPad Pro.

Huawei MatePad Pro. Huawei

And it happened a few minutes ago: Huawei has presented its MatePad Pro, which is aimed to compete directly with the Apple tablet in the high-end of the market, tracing its design and even some of the official accessories that the device has from those of Cupertino.

All screen and a lot of power … with Android

This MatePad Pro from Huawei arrives with a screen size of almost 11 inches, specifically 10.8 AMOLED, with a resolution of 2,560×1,600 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio, so the Chinese decide to compete with the smaller iPad Pro model, leaving it up to others to fight for the 13-inch tablet.

Because of its design, which is quite reminiscent of the rounded bezels of the Apple device, This Huawei MatePad Pro will have a 90% of screen area on the front and very narrow margins of just 4.9 mm. To give you an idea, the iPad Pro has 8.3 and the Samsung model, the S6, stays at 8.5. This, which is an advantage in the eyes of seeing more screen, can become a problem when handling the device because it hardly leaves us holding space.

But leaving design aside, This Huawei MatePad Pro comes with enough power thanks to its Kirin 990 processor, with 6/8 GB of RAM, 128/256 internal storage and Wifi connectivity in addition to 4G / LTE alternatives. It will install a version of Android 10 (with all Google services) with EMUI 10 that, among other things, It will allow us to multitask with Windows-style multi-windows, or to replicate the screen of our smartphone (Huawei) to control it from the tablet screen.

The cameras, although they are not a determining element when it comes to purchasing a tablet, it is not superfluous that they can take good photos in an emergency. So it has a main one of 13MP and another one in the front, for selfies and video calls, of 8. So it is more than well equipped.

Wireless and reverse fast charge

Another advantage of this MatePad Pro is that it will come with 15W fast wireless charging, which will be 40 if we choose to do it with a cable adapter. In addition, we can charge other devices simply by leaving them on the back of the tablet, making its 7,250 mAh battery. they can go a long way.

As you can see from the images, It will also come with an Apple-style pen, which is placed in the same area as the iPad Pro to charge it and keep it while we are not using it, as well as a keyboard cover that is also inspired by the official ones that sell those of Cupertino. Its price? From 430 euros for the 6/128 Wifi model, 490 for the 6/128 Wifi-4G model and 580 for the 8/256 Wifi-4G model. Its sale will start on December 12.

