MatePad Pro: the Huawei tablet that points to the head of the iPad Pro

By Brian Adam
Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Additional advice provided to Leaving Certificate teachers on Irish bonus marks

Teachers who are giving their students estimated marks are told not to add bonus marks to their mark but...
You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
MatePad Pro: the Huawei tablet that points to the head of the iPad Pro

With few exceptions, The panorama of high-end tablets on Android is subject to what brands like Samsung or Huawei do. since the others (except for a few cases) have decided to focus all their efforts on the cheapest segments. So it is important news that someone decides to aim, competitively speaking, at the head of the iPad Pro.

Huawei MatePad Pro.

And it happened a few minutes ago: Huawei has presented its MatePad Pro, which is aimed to compete directly with the Apple tablet in the high-end of the market, tracing its design and even some of the official accessories that the device has from those of Cupertino.

All screen and a lot of power … with Android

This MatePad Pro from Huawei arrives with a screen size of almost 11 inches, specifically 10.8 AMOLED, with a resolution of 2,560×1,600 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio, so the Chinese decide to compete with the smaller iPad Pro model, leaving it up to others to fight for the 13-inch tablet.

Huawei MatePad Pro.

Because of its design, which is quite reminiscent of the rounded bezels of the Apple device, This Huawei MatePad Pro will have a 90% of screen area on the front and very narrow margins of just 4.9 mm. To give you an idea, the iPad Pro has 8.3 and the Samsung model, the S6, stays at 8.5. This, which is an advantage in the eyes of seeing more screen, can become a problem when handling the device because it hardly leaves us holding space.

But leaving design aside, This Huawei MatePad Pro comes with enough power thanks to its Kirin 990 processor, with 6/8 GB of RAM, 128/256 internal storage and Wifi connectivity in addition to 4G / LTE alternatives. It will install a version of Android 10 (with all Google services) with EMUI 10 that, among other things, It will allow us to multitask with Windows-style multi-windows, or to replicate the screen of our smartphone (Huawei) to control it from the tablet screen.

The cameras, although they are not a determining element when it comes to purchasing a tablet, it is not superfluous that they can take good photos in an emergency. So it has a main one of 13MP and another one in the front, for selfies and video calls, of 8. So it is more than well equipped.

Wireless and reverse fast charge

Another advantage of this MatePad Pro is that it will come with 15W fast wireless charging, which will be 40 if we choose to do it with a cable adapter. In addition, we can charge other devices simply by leaving them on the back of the tablet, making its 7,250 mAh battery. they can go a long way.

As you can see from the images, It will also come with an Apple-style pen, which is placed in the same area as the iPad Pro to charge it and keep it while we are not using it, as well as a keyboard cover that is also inspired by the official ones that sell those of Cupertino. Its price? From 430 euros for the 6/128 Wifi model, 490 for the 6/128 Wifi-4G model and 580 for the 8/256 Wifi-4G model. Its sale will start on December 12.

Apple contemplated launching an iPhone 12 with a serial USB-C connector this year, what happened?

We have been hearing for a long time that Apple "about to" adopt USB-C standard as primary for its phones But when the September...
New Moto G Pro: a great camera and stylus in the ‘Galaxy Note’ style

Motorola is one of those companies that we all, in some way, carry in our hearts, because It was the brand that we all...
Fortnite x Travis Scott: what Paola Zukar, manager of Fabri Fibra thinks about it

L'Fortnite x Travis Scott event it was a huge success, enough to keep over 12 million players glued to the screen at the same...
Samsung Premium Days is up and running: up to 25% discount on TV and smartphones!

The Samsung Shop has officially started Samsung Premium Days, which until Wednesday 3 June will allow you to enjoy discounts of up to 25%...
The invasion of digital stores for Android: who challenges the Google Play Store?

After creating the guide to using devices with HMS, we realized that there are many people interested in third-party digital stores that replace or...
SpaceX: violent explosion for the Starship SN4 prototype during a test

While in Cape Canaveral preparations continue for the launch of the SpaceX DM-2 mission postponed a few days ago due to bad weather, in...
