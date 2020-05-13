Government masks guide by the end of the week

Transport Minister Shane Ross in the Dáil said Covid-19 is likely to require bus and train passengers to wear masks from next week.

He said the Government will make a recommendation on this by the end of the week.

Shane Ross also pointed out that people are also likely to be asked to wear masks in supermarkets.

With regard to airports and ports, the Minister said that it may now be necessary for passengers to fill in forms and inform authorities of where to stay.

He accepted that not enough passengers are filling these forms at present.