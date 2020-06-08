Latest news
Mask available from Gaeltacht craftsperson but support the RNLI

By Brian Adam
Money is being raised for the RNLI on the day of Patron Saint Colmcille in the Parish of Knock, Conamara

Each summer the gates of the community houses gather for the RNLI lifeboat. Obviously people are not allowed to gather at Mass because of the crown virus, so people who would like to help with lifeboats do not have the opportunity to do so.

Instead of being outside Colmcille's Church in Tullow with her bucket this year, one woman from the parish, Bríd Ní Fhinneadha, is in town making a few hundred cotton masks to protect people from the disease.

Bríd has already given readers a lesson on how to make a mask for yourself, but nothing would strike one from the teacher himself!

A mask is available to anyone who wants to help with the lifeboats and keep their brave crews on this coast.

This Tuesday, June 9th, Patron of Colmcille in the Parish of Knock, Conamara, a great day of pilgrimage and a trip to Tobar Cholmcille. The anniversary of the death of St Colmcille on the island of Iona in Scotland in 597.

The Colmcille Boat is still there on the shore.

In honor of the saint, anyone who does not like sewing and wants to help the lifeboats with the patron's money still to spend, he or she can call Bríd at 0871343951 and get a face mask from her hand.

