Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

Mary Zepf wins 'KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards' grand prize

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube prepares a feature to define the default quality of videos

YouTube is perhaps the most widely used streaming video platform worldwide, and that is why the company continues to...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

'KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards' held online today announce two awards for works in Irish

Mary Zepf wins 'KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards' grand prize

Has won the 'Book of the Year' award Daisy with Máire Zepf at the prestigious 'KPMG Children's Books Books Ireland Awards'.

Two awards for Irish language books at the KPMG Children's Books Awards were held online today.

Ulster author, Máire Zepf, who won the prestigious 'Book of the Year' award at the national children's book awards.

Illustrator Kim Sharkey was awarded the Eilís Dillon Award for her work Big and Mill, a folktale from Conallach John Ó hudiú Neid Ó Colla published by Evolution.

The adjudicators praised Daisy, an Irish language story published by Cois Life, about a shy teenage girl who meets a young man online.

Judges particularly noted the "richness of images", "poetic wording" and "the inter-textual references to her stories and myths of Ireland" found in Máire Zepf's work.

About Great and Mill, the judges commented on the "rhythmic reuse of dialogue" and "the beautifully moving expressions" found in the picture book and said that Kim Sharkey's book created a "magical movement" while adding to the character team while "dancing along with a long-haired Great and a grumpy Mill towards death ”.

Three of the ten books shortlisted for KPMG were three Irish language books Children's Books Ireland 2020. Skunk and Smoothie, a picture book about skunk and his toy written by Muireann Ní Chíobháin and illustrated by Paddy Donnelly (Futa Fata), shortlisted for the prestigious literary award.

The winners, all women, were announced by broadcaster Rick BecauseShea, from RTÉ 2FM, at the virtual ceremony, available on YouTube.

This year, a young reader received a new award at the major children's literature awards.

Harry Darcy from Gorey, Co. Dublin Wexford won the new 'Reading Hero' award.

This is an opportunity for educators, parents, relatives, friends and librarians to nominate young people with a passion for reading.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrtSXpcwYh4 (/ embed)The

Children's Books Ireland CEO Elaina Ryan said:

"During these unprecedented times, we are more proud than ever to celebrate these world-class books and, for the first time, to acknowledge a unique young reader for his achievements too."

KPMG Managing Partner, Seamus Hand, congratulated the winners on their awards.

"I congratulate all the winners of the KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards and thank everyone involved. We are proud to support these awards, which reinforce KPMG's commitment to literacy and our passion for learning in general and for reading in particular. ”

Full list of winners

WINNER OF THE BOOK OF THE YEAR: Daisy by Mary Sepf

WINNER OF THE AWARD AWARD FOR THE FICTION: Toffee by Sarah Crossan

WINNER OF THE ONLINE AWARD FOR THE MESSAGE: The Tide by Ashling Lindsay

WINNER OF EILIL DILLON GRADUATES: Great and Mill by Kim Sharkey

WINNER OF SPECIAL AWARDS OF RECOMMENDATIONS: The Deepest Breath by Meg Grehan

More Articles Like This

Hardship Sunday Pilgrimage canceled

Community Brian Adam - 0
The Hardy Sunday Pilgrimage has been canceled this year in light of the crown virus crisis. The trip to the top of Croagh Patrick in...
Read more

Uber announces extensive plan for layoffs and investment cuts due to coronavirus

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The job cuts will be distributed among Uber operations worldwide. Uber, the chauffeured car transfer platform, announced Monday that it will cut a quarter of...
Read more

"Breached confidentiality" for Covid-19 tests

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was a "breach of confidentiality" when the Health Service Executive handed over...
Read more

Young woman from Connemara wins top European translation competition

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The winners of the 2020 Young Translators competition are from Dublin, Derry, Galway and Limerick   A young woman from the Connemara Gaeltacht took home the...
Read more

Chinese vaccine for Covid-19 will be a global public good

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
China has consistently been open, transparent and accountable in its fight against COVID-19 pneumonia, according to its president. The development and deployment of China's...
Read more

El Salvador: Bukele conditions economic openness to absolute quarantine

Economy Brian Adam - 0
According to Bukele, the new confinement will seek to "lower the contagion curve" of COVID-19, which has shown an upward trend. The President of El...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Mary Zepf wins 'KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards' grand prize

'KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards' held online today announce two awards for works in Irish ...
Read more
Game Reviews

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

Brian Adam - 0
We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire Bay a new improved face. It...
Read more
Community

Hardship Sunday Pilgrimage canceled

Brian Adam - 0
The Hardy Sunday Pilgrimage has been canceled this year in light of the crown virus crisis. The trip to the top of Croagh Patrick in...
Read more
Economy

Uber announces extensive plan for layoffs and investment cuts due to coronavirus

Brian Adam - 0
The job cuts will be distributed among Uber operations worldwide. Uber, the chauffeured car transfer platform, announced Monday that it will cut a quarter of...
Read more
Latest news

"Breached confidentiality" for Covid-19 tests

Brian Adam - 0
The Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was a "breach of confidentiality" when the Health Service Executive handed over...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

Roccat Vulcan 121 AIMO, Review

Brian Adam - 0
A mechanical gaming keyboard that will light up your games   The German brand Roccat, presents his first keyboard with Titan technology in switches, this allows...
Read more
Latest news

Young woman from Connemara wins top European translation competition

Brian Adam - 0
The winners of the 2020 Young Translators competition are from Dublin, Derry, Galway and Limerick   A young woman from the Connemara Gaeltacht took home the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY