Mark Daly of Fianna Fáil who is elected Chairman of Seanad Éireann with the first meeting of that institution taking place this afternoon.

He will succeed Denis learnedDonovan in this role.

Former Minister and former TD Regina Doherty will lead the upper house.

In addition to chairing Senate meetings, the Cathaoirleach represents the Seanad at international meetings, and is a member of the Council of State. The Council advises the President.

In addition, the Chairman is a member of the Commission which acts in the place of the President when the President is absent or unable to discharge his duties.

The 11 new members of the Senate were sacked by Michael Martin immediately following his appointment as Taoiseach on Saturday, enabling the senate to meet today