Mark Capper is set to be punished next month.

The man (31) from Finglas, Dublin was involved in the murder attempt of Patrick Hutch 2 years ago.

Capper admitted in Special Criminal Court today that he had pulled out of the attempt 3 days in advance.

He was employed by the criminal group Kinahan and was said to be one of ten in a group within that group.

The court heard that Capper had already been convicted 65 times for various criminal charges and that he had serious social problems growing up.

The court also set out today the nature of this criminal organization of the Kinahan people and its involvement in drug and firearms charges.