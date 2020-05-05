[ADINSERTER AMP]
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Margot Robbie co-stars in an epic virtual fight with other Hollywood actresses

By Brian Adam
Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh join Margot Robbie in an epic virtual fight full of Hollywood women.

Margot Robbie© Getty Images

Margot Robbie joined an incredible virtual fight this week alongside almost 40 other Hollywood actresses and doubles. The goal was simple: to have cakes for fun.

“Here it is! Defeating confinement boredom with some of the coolest! Ladies, you are my heroines,” wrote Zoë Bell, the New Zealand actress and stuntwoman known for participating in Quentin Tarantino films like The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time. … in Hollywood.

The video is inspired by a very similar one that a few stunt specialists posted a couple of weeks ago. The idea is that a first protagonist throws a blow against the camera and in the next cut another person appears pretending to receive that blow. With a few sound effects and the use of objects like pillows and T-shirts, the result is more than entertaining to watch.

In the case of the Bell video, the participants are all women. Known faces include those of Robbie, Florence PughScarlett JohanssonZoe SaldanaDrew BarrymoreRosario DawsonCameron Diaz, and Halle Berry, among others.

Tarantino fans will see references to his movies, such as when actress Daryl Hannah disguises herself as a nurse as her Elle Driver character in Kill Bill and pokes the camera with what appears to be a syringe. Or when it appears Julia Butters , the young actress of 11 who had a memorable exchange with Rick Dalton of Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.

And while Robbie hits the camera with the bat of Harley Quinn, the villain he plays in Suicide SquadLucy Lawless does the same with the chakram her iconic character used in Xena, the warrior princess.

