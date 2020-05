44% of pubs in Dublin intend to open as restaurants on June 29th.

This is according to a survey of 750 pubs by the Licensed Publishers Association.

Under the Government's plan to ease restrictions on Covid-19, pubs will not be allowed to open until August but restaurants will be allowed to reopen from late June.

The pubs have a restaurant certificate that they plan to open at the end of June. It is estimated that there are about 330 pubs.