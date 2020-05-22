Maneater Review: A clam-free shark simulator

We certainly had no stellar expectations regarding Maneater, the improbable "shark simulator"which the development team renamed – with a reckless linguistic balance – ShaR (k) PG. We hoped, however, that in this period of moderate indolence the title of TripWire could offer us at least one thing: a bit of quality videogame trash, coming from that line of products over the top that welcomes, among others, Untitled Goose Game and I Am Bread. Without expecting a new excellence in interactive nonsense, we thought we could get our hands on a game capable of snatching some laughter, capturing us in an exquisitely fish-based role-playing whirl (with fins and teeth instead of rifles and armor), and letting us rediscover the ancestral satisfaction of "playing" a fierce, brutal, ruthless predator.

Unfortunately we were faced with a substantially disastrous gameunable to stay afloat and submerged by a flood of defects. It is not only the bizarre and unmanageable control system, or the incredible poverty of contents, that makes Maneater sink into the eddy of the titles to be avoided: to drag him into unhealthy waters is more than anything else the bleak repetitiveness of the progression, the total absence of stimuli and variety, and in general a monochordic and off. In short: an abysmal boredom.

At the bottom of the sea

The events that introduce the eccentric story of Maneater they are rather indicative of what the general tone of the narrative is. In the shoes of an enormous white shark we wander among the gentle currents of the gulf, swallowing marine fauna without thoughts; at least until we are captured by the fearsome Pete the Squamato, an energetic fisherman who hangs us like a trophy, tears our flesh with impunity and extracts a small shark puppy from our belly.

The first "twist" is that from that moment on we will take control of the young unborn child, who to free himself from Pete's grip will decide, among other things, to snatch a hand from him. That tender morsel will be the first piece of meat that our shark will put under his teeth, triggering a rivalry between fish and man who will have the opportunity to let off steam during the main campaign.

Don't expect a too elaborate script, however, since the story will proceed through extremely hasty interlude scenes, too short to be able to enhance the themes, the irony and the situations of the story. Maneater could have aspired to be a strange absurd documentary, thanks to his National Gegraphic tone and heavy and bitter humor; or he could have recovered the sensations of the hunt so masterfully told by Spielberg in the great masterpiece of 1975. Or he could have embraced the Sharknado trash. Instead, he cannot do any of this, because he does not give space to his narrative ambitions, assembling a potentially funny but badly exploited story.

Not bad, you say: it is not for the plot that you dive into the murky waters of Maneater, but for a gameplay in the name of senseless carnage. Unfortunately, it is precisely when you take control of the shark that the real problems begin.

In the shark's fins

It is enough to take the first steps – or rather: the first fins – in the bayou marshes, to realize how uncomfortable and ineffective the Maneater control system is. You can navigate freely under the surface, moving without any sensation of physicality in a liquid that is ethereal and impalpable: as if we were controlling not so much a powerful beast, but an automaton equipped with thrusters for the turbo. Approaching the surface of the water and letting the threatening dorsal fin emerge, we can get a speed bonus, in the meantime performing leaps and unlikely somersaults.

The inability to effectively transmit the shark's muscle power it is not the most distressing aspect of Maneater, to which you can forgive the refusal of the simulation, due inter alia to the need to deal with statistics and enhancements that come from the world of Role-playing games. The management of the attacks of this "oceanic" combat system is unforgivable.

There is a button to open the jaws and bite prey and opponents, and one to inflict a lashing tail blow, which ideally should also serve to push our target away. These two actions must be combined with dodges, which allow us to avoid the assaults of other predators, and with the jumps, necessary when we want to bite humans who are unaware of them above the surface of the water, on the beach, on the piers or on the boats.

Not particularly intuitive, the control system becomes explicitly problematic when he collides with a crazy camera, which never manages to frame the action properly. Keeping the fish and humans we want to bite in the center of the screen is an improbable undertaking, also because of a totally unreliable targeting system. The result of the maritime clashes is, in essence, a tightrope walker attempting to correctly direct the shot which is mixed with an agitated button mashing, with the aim of catching the elusive fish fauna that comes within range.

In the long hunting sessions of Maneater there is not a single moment in which one feels in full control of the situation, and the noticeable frustration is certainly not smoothed by the variety of situations the game offers us. The disheartening repetitiveness of the adventure is indeed the most evident limit of the production, which for the ten hours needed to reach the end credits asks you only to swallow a certain quantity of fish and humans, without stopping or variations. And so we start by swallowing a handful of groupers, then we go on raiding the schools of mackerel, the colonies of turtles, the assemblies of seals and other pinnipeds, and occasionally also groups of unsuspecting swimmers.

Maneater is played in the same way from start to finish, without a real degree of challenge, trapped in this ferocious spigiacchiazione attack keys. Even when, after having torn apart a certain number of people, we are hunted down by shark hunters, history repeats itself: the fishermen and the coastguard agents, armed with harpoons and … automatic rifles, are certainly more aggressive, but the routine does not change. We must jump, bite, repeat endlessly, until our degree of infamy rises enough to attract the attention of one of the ten legendary hunters. Which, incidentally, they have no particular strategy, only a bigger boat.

Die during one of these assaults it has no negative consequences, if not to bring us back to the nearest refuge, where we can, if anything, work on our equipment. The diet made of pikes, crocodiles and colorful fish allows us to accumulate minerals, proteins and fats to enhance passive skills and pieces of "equipment", represented here by teeth, fins, tails and heads.

Unfortunately, even the progression system is not entirely satisfactory: not only because there are very few sets to collect, but also because the enhancements do not change the flavor of the fighting in any way. The only minimally satisfying moments are those in which our shark transforms from teenager to adult, and then still gains the status of old shark and finally Megalodon (at level 30, the maximum available). Together with the aesthetic changes related to the possibility of equipping bone growths or electric barbels, this is perhaps the only truly valid element of Maneater.

For the rest, as if the incredible repetitiveness of the main missions were not enough (eat 10 barracudas, devour 10 catfishes, feast with 10 killer whales, baby food 10 alligators, refreshed with 10 swordfish …), occasionally the Adventure requires you to complete the secondary activities of the various explorable areas, including optional quests identical to the main ones (swallows 10 hammerhead sharks, fed on … oh well, you understand), and collectibles to collect.

Even exploration, except for the presence of "interesting sites"that trigger the caustic comments of the narrating voice, it is not very stimulating, due to not really characterized underwater spaces. The team tried to give a little personality to the various ones on the map, building underwater caves and sewage networks, and then ranging between marshy areas and coral reefs, but in the end it is difficult to experience the same sense of wonder that pervades us in a classic open world. Even when you emerge from the water to reel on the docks, golf courses, beaches and maritime resorts, the rather rude polygonal construction, the non-existent animations of human prey, an embarrassing collision system are enough to annihilate any enthusiasm. In short, even on a technical level, Maneater trudges: only the model of the fearsome shark is saved, but certainly not its terribly awkward animations.