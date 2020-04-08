Mané: "It doesn't matter if Liverpool is not given the Premier title"

The Senegalese player reiterated that soccer is now in the background and health is what matters and that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon end.

Sadio Mané, Liverpool footballer And one of the figures in the box of Jürgen Klopp, admitted that this way the Premier League is suspended completely and they are not given as official champions, he has no problem, because he is sure that the following year what the fans can achieve wait more than three decades.

"It is my dream and I want to win it this year. If it is not the case, I will accept it, it is part of life. Hopefully it will be later," Mané said in dialogue with Talksport. The striker is aware of the moment that the world is living through the COVID-19 and knows that now the least is the ball and the trophies.

"It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has also been difficult for millions of people around the world. Many people have lost family members and that is the worst situation," added the African leader.

With nine days to go, Liverpool has Manchester City, which has one game less, by 25 points. The Premier League has been stopped for practically a month, although its managers have assured that the goal is for the season to be completed when it is safe and possible to do so.