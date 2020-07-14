Mandatory face coverage in stores and supermarkets in England from next week onwards

The public in England will have to wear face cover when shopping in shops or supermarkets in that country from next week onwards.

A statement issued from the prime minister's office in Downing Street last night said '' the Prime Minister was clear that people must wear face cover in shops and this will be mandatory from July 24 '' the statement said.

'' There is growing evidence that face coverage in an indoor space protects people and those around them from the coronavirus, '' it said.

Britain is one of the worst hit countries by the coronavirus and has killed up to 45,000 people.

Wearing face cover on public transport has been mandatory in England since 15 July and will now be extended to shops and supermarkets.

Anyone who does not wear face cover in shops or supermarkets will be fined up to £ 100.

It is already mandatory in Scotland, to wear face cover in stores.