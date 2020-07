A man will be brought before a court in Dublin today charged with a stabbing incident in which Derek Reddin died last year.

Derek Reddin, 31, of Watson Drive in Killiney, was stabbed to death during an altercation between a group of men in Loughlinstown on 15 October 2019.

A man in his thirties was arrested and charged last night and will be brought before the court in Dún Laoghaire this morning.