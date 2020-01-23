Man threatens to slash Dublin residents with knife after he is caught in act during mass morning break-ins in Tallaght

A man armed with a knife threatened to slash Dublin residents who were heading to work after he was caught attempting to break into cars in the area.

Early rising locals noticed that three car windows had been smashed in the Swiftbrook patch of Tallaght on Wednesday morning at around 6am and spotted the thug attempting to break another one.

A group of people approached the thief while he was in the middle of smashing another window but things took a violent turn when he threatened them with a knife.

The thug fled the scene shortly after the threat and thankfully no one was injured during the incident.

A spokeswoman for Gardai told Dublin Live: “We are investigating an incident of criminal damage to a car on Swiftbrook Drive, Fortunestown Tallaght D24 on the 22 Jan 2020 at approximately 5.50am.

She added: “No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

In another unrelated event nearby, Gardai confirmed that they are investigating an incident of criminal damage to a car park barrier at a Shopping Centre in Tallaght.

A spokesman added: “The male fled the scene. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”