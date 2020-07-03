 sd
Man-made mercury has been found in the deepest parts of the ocean

By Brian Adam
Man-made mercury has been found in the deepest parts of the ocean

A research team measured mercury concentrations and compositions of isotopes in snails and crustaceans captured at a depth of 7,000-11,000 meters and in some sediments collected at 5,500-9,200 meters in the Marianna pits and in the Yap Pit.

During 2016-2017, we deployed sophisticated land vehicles for the exploration of the waters at the bottom of the sea of ​​the Mariana and Yap pits, among the most remote and inaccessible places on Earth, capturing endemic fauna and collecting sediments,” says Dr Ruoyu Sun of Tianjin University during the Goldschmidt Conference in 2020.

We have been able to present unequivocal evidence of the presence of mercury isotopes that come exclusively from upper ocean methylmercury.“Most of this substance is formed directly or indirectly following various industrial processes. The methylmercury found in the examined species derived largely from the atmosphere and enters the ocean during the rains, say the scientists.

We know that this mercury settles from the atmosphere in the surface ocean and is then transported to the deep ocean in the carcasses of fish and marine mammals, as well as in small particles“, adds the head of the second team, Dr. Joel Blum of the University of Michigan, who examined the sea creatures.”Part of this mercury is naturally produced, but much of it is likely to come from human activity“.

However, methylmercury is naturally produced in minimal quantities at these depths, this implies that the greater release of this substance, due to human actions, is much more widespread in the deep oceans than previously thought.

