A man is dead as a result of the road accident that happened this morning in Co. Louth.

The accident happened near Dundalk around 5 o'clock.

It was a man in his thirties.

The car he was driving hit, and a lorry collided on the M1 motorway.

The man died at the scene.

The lorry driver, a man in his forties, was not injured.

He was subsequently arrested and is being questioned at Dundalk Garda Station.