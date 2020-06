A man was killed in an accident on a farm in Cork last night.

John O’Callaghan, 66, from Monroe, Carrigaline.

He was apparently working with an excavator on the farm with his son when the accident happened at about 9.30 last night.

Both the Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are conducting investigations.

Fourteen people have been killed as a result of accidents on Irish farms so far this year.