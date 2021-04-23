Friday, April 23, 2021
Man in his 20s arrested in Ennis as part of Operation SKEIN

By Adi Butt
GARDAÍ arrested a man, in his 20s, as part of an ongoing investigation under Operation SKEIN, this morning, Friday, April 23.
The Gardaí conducted a search operation at a site in Ennis, with the assistance of the Garda National Economic Crimes Bureau (GNECB). The man was arrested for crimes contrary to article 72 of the Criminal Justice Act of 2006 as amended.
He is currently detained at Ennis Garda Station under the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. He may be detained for up to seven days.
This is the 21st arrest as part of Operation SKEIN.

Adi Butt
