A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to eleven years in prison for injuring his partner's brain during an attack. The partner was expecting a baby at the time.

Lance Dempsey fell on the head of his former partner, Sonia Lee, seventeen times during the attack two years ago.

He was jailed today at Cavan Circuit Court.

The attack and the two happened together in Cavan Town. The court testified that Lance Dempsey was intoxicated in their pub.

Both were asked to leave the pub after Lance Dempsey hit a wall.

The attack happened shortly afterwards at the foot of a flight of stairs.

Lance Dempsey said Sonia Lee fell down the stairs. But security images revealed he had been assaulted.

Sonia Lee spent eight months in hospital following the attack. The bones were broken and her mind was damaged in the attack.

Despite all the injuries, she was born a healthy baby.

Her sister, Aisling Lee, said that while Sonia can talk and walk, she cannot dress or support herself. She will not be able to live independently, she said.