The High Court ordered the extradition of a man to Britain where he is charged with the death of 39 people whose bodies were found in a lorry last year.

The man – Rónán Hughes, a 40-year-old lorry driver, has been charged with manslaughter and human trafficking, from Tallow, O'Neill's Co, Monaghan.

The case concerns the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found in a lorry at an industrial estate in Essex near London last October.

He was arrested by the Gardaí in April and has been brought to court several times since.

Following the High Court's rejection today of Ronan Hughes' appeal against his extradition he requested that he be sent to Britain as soon as possible.