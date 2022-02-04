Menu
Search
Subscribe
Ireland

Man dies and three others hospitalised following collision between car and SUV in Co Westmeath

By: Billy Bob

Date:

A MAN HAS died and three others have been hospitalised following a collision in Co Westmeath this morning. 

The collision, involving a car and an SUV, happened at around 9.20am on the N4 at Ballinafid. 

A passenger in the car, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary at Mullingar Hospital. 

The driver and a second passenger in the car, both men aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital. 

The passenger of the car was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious. 

The driver of the car was taken to Mullingar Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening. 

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to Tullamore Hospital with serious injuries. 

Forensic Collision Investigators attended the scene and conducted an examination. 

The road where the collision occurred has since reopened. 

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash-cam, is asked to make this available to them. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Source link

Previous articleOne dead, three injured in Westmeath road crash
Next articleMan arrested at Dublin Airport after being detained in Romania on foot of European Arrest Warrant
Billy Bobhttps://intallaght.ie

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Company

The latest

Music Premium ...

Entertainment 0
Led by the 38-year-old Swede Daniel Ek, Spotify has...

Ireland begin U20s begin Six Nations campaign with blistering eight-try victory over Wales

Ireland 0

UK man made to live in horse box, shed and disused caravan for 40 years

Ireland 0
A man with a "very low" IQ of 59...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy