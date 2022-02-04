Man dies and three others hospitalised following collision between car and SUV in Co Westmeath

A MAN HAS died and three others have been hospitalised following a collision in Co Westmeath this morning.

The collision, involving a car and an SUV, happened at around 9.20am on the N4 at Ballinafid.

A passenger in the car, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary at Mullingar Hospital.

The driver and a second passenger in the car, both men aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital.

The passenger of the car was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

The driver of the car was taken to Mullingar Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to Tullamore Hospital with serious injuries.

Forensic Collision Investigators attended the scene and conducted an examination.

The road where the collision occurred has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash-cam, is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.