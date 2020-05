Lee Canavan, 31, who has no permanent address, was brought to court in Dublin accused of murdering David Douglas in the city four years ago.

He was released from Britain yesterday with the assistance of the Air Corps.

David Douglas was cast as part of the dispute between Hutch and Kinahan criminal groups on 1 July 2016.

Lee Canavan was remanded in custody for a week.

The case will be brought before the Special Criminal Court in the future.