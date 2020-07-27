A 48-year-old man has been brought before a court in Dublin charged with the murder of his neighbor over the weekend.

Patrick McDonagh of Whitechurch Road in Blanchardstown was charged with the murder of 77-year-old Peter McDonald.

Peter McDonald was stabbed and killed outside his home in Blanchardstown on Saturday morning.

McDonagh was remanded in custody for a week and the Judge recommended that he go to a psychiatrist.

Patrick McDonagh was arrested shortly after midnight and charged with murder.

He will appear in court on video link at Cloverhill District Court next Friday.