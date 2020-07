The husband of Jean Eagers, the woman killed in her Dublin residence ten days ago, has been charged with her murder.

William Eagers, 60, of Willowwood Grove in Blanchardstown, was brought before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.

He was charged with the murder of 57-year-old Jean Eagers, and the plotting of a samurai sword on June 21.

He was remanded in custody for a week.